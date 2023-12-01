Celebrated musician Black Sherif got many people talking about his fashion style at the Infinix Hot 40 Series event that was held on November 30, 2023

Dressed in all black and wearing a white shirt, the Oh No crooner wore giant shoes to match his official look

Many people wondered where he got the giant shoes from while others admired his suit

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif caused a frenzy on social media when he wore giant shoes to the launch of the Infinix Hot 40 Series.

Black Sherif in a suit. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif causes stir with giant shoes

Black Sherif looked classy as she rocked a suit, tie and trousers all in black. He wore a white shirt underneath the suit. To style up his look, he wore a black durag, several rings and bracelets.

The 2023 BET Best International Flow winner got many Ghanaians talking about the giant shoes he wore to the Infinix Hot 40 Series event on November 30, 2023.

Video of Black Sherif arriving at the launch of the Infinix Hot 40 Series.

Ghanaians shared their views on Black Sherif's outfit

Many people talked about how classy Black Sherif looked in a suit. However, many were unhappy about his giant shoes as they wondered where he got them from.

See some of the comments below:

amotia_6ixk said:

This guy just dey another planet ooo

theboldtalkk said:

Alienware Shoe ooooo Man is Manning

fidi_bby said:

Sophisticated kk

1real.sonofjacob said:

Classy Kk

edward_amoako5 said:

Where exactly do you guys get your shoes na eeii

emmanuel481 said:

Ei KK nya aboter3 oooo

kingtestimony33 said:

Congratulations ❤️

daviesgotpaid asked:

Wey shoe this

Black Sherif slays in oversized tulle outfit, fans react

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif got many people criticising his stylist and his fashion sense when he slayed in a tulle ensemble to a concert in The Gambia.

The Oil On My Head hitmaker wore a multiple-layered tulle top and trousers, paired with black boots. Fans compared his look to that of a flower boy as they laughed at his outfit in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh