Black Sherif got many people criticising his stylist and his fashion sense when he slayed in a tulle ensemble to a concert in The Gambia

The Oil On My Head hitmaker wore a multiple-layered tulle top and trousers, paired with black boots

Fans compared his look to that of a flower boy as they laughed at his outfit in the comments

Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif caused a frenzy on social media when he slayed in a tulle outfit to a concert in The Gambia.

Black Sherif in a red tulle dress. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif looks ethereal in a tulle top and trousers

In the video and pictures that have emerged on social media, Black Sherif was dressed in a tulle top and a pair of trousers as he performed at a concert in The Gambia. The tulle top had several layers such that it made a giant costume. The trousers, on the other hand, were baggy and had several layers as well. The Oh No crooner covered his face with a red mask and completed his look with a pair of black boots.

Photos of Black Sherif in his multiple-layered tulle top and trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Black Sherif's outfit

Many people in the comment section compared Black Sherif's outfit to a flower boy's. Others were unhappy with his fashion style in the pictures.

frimpong7483 said:

Eii Kwaku the Cinderella boi.

Akua Benewa❤️said:

Blacko the flower girl

Kekeli Borngreat said:

Pipo may not understand what he’s wearing but that guy is very smart. He pleased the Gambians wit dat costume.

AMA CÜPÏDsaid:

Mey3 sure S3 Lil Nas X gave him that dress

sally_sookie56 said:

Eiii me kunu wei 3sh3 ntaade3 buei

Video snippet of Black Sherif's performance in The Gambia.

Cecilia Marfo expressed her admiration for Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Cecilia Marfo spoke highly of rapper Black Sherif and his craft during an interview on Kingdom FM.

She disclosed that she does not listen to circular songs; however, she loves Black Sherif's songs because of the powerful lyrics and messages he conveys.

The Afunumu Ba crooner added that the spirit of God is following Black Sherif and that he would touch many Christians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh