Kuami Eugene received massive love when he performed at a concert in Berekum

The 'Angela' hitmaker jumped into the crowd as ravers held him in the air while he sang

The video amused many fans as they highlighted the massive love shown him, while others were concerned about his safety

Celebrated musician Kuami Eugene amused many people on social media when a video of him jumping into a crowd at Berekum surfaced online.

Kuami Eugene perfoming at Berekum. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene Jumps into a crowd at Berekum

Kuami Eugene arrived on stage with so much energy as he jumped into the crowd during his performance at Berekum.

Fortunately for him, the crowd caught him as they threw him in the air and jubilated.

Ravers were later seen pushing the 'Monica' crooner towards the stage as he gave a thrilling performance.

Sharing how he felt after the experience, Kuami Eugene wrote:

Don’t Try This At Home. Big Love Brekum

Video of Kuami Eugene jumping into the crowd at Berekum during a concert.

Fans reacted as Kuami Eugene jumped into a crowd at Berekum

The video left many people amused as they spoke about the love the people of Berekum have for Kuami Eugene.

others were also concerned for his safety, and also whether any of his items were stolen during the process.

cashizzbloodd said:

If like Ebe patapa like dem go swerve am make e fall …Herh Ghana

nanahadwoa7 said:

Eeeeiish, like seriously thank God you are safe please don't try this again

efya_brown.11 c said:

U are lucky Mary wasn't in their mix

efya_brown.11 said:

See how they’re dragging him , I hope nothing valuable is in ur pocket

theboldtalkk said:

eeeeeeeeiiiii Naaaaaaaaaaaaaaa This Is Berekum?? wow real Love out there! See how dem catch am!!! This is why GH artists for give all corners in GH some shows chale! Love this! Rooooooocccccccck Staaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrr

ahye_creatives said:

Rockstar for a reason!

iclear__ said:

See say them dey try remove ein sneakers

jephyghazi1 said:

I was afraid they will steal from him ❤️

Kuami Eugene 'roasts' his former househelp in new song

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene released his rendition of veteran musician KK Kabobo's popular song Onyame Ehu Wo after his former househelp Mary granted an interview stating how poorly he treated her.

The Rockstar, as he is affectionately called by his fans, got emotional when he sang about God's punishment for people who betray and gossip about others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh