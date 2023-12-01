Kumawood actor Akrobeto got many Ghanaians cheering him in the comments when a video of him exercising seriously surfaced online

Dress in shorts and a top, the actor jogged around the field and raised his hands in the air while raising his leg one after the other

Many people shared their views on the enthusiasm of Akrobeto in the video ahead of the competition

Despite Media journalist and actor Akrobeto was captured exercising with so much energy and passion ahead of the football match between the media house and the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club.

Akrobeto exercises hard on the field

Comedian Akrobeto was energised ahead of the football match between Despite Media and the fitness group of business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, which is the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club.

In the video, Akrobeto was captured jogging around the field as he raised one leg one after the other while raising his hands in the air.

Video of Akrobeto exercising hard ahead of the football game between Despite Media and the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club.

Ghanaians react as Akrobeto exercises hard in video

Many people were surprised to see Akrobeto exercising with so much passion and energy in the video.

Below are some of the reactions from fans.

iam_queccioware said:

Please Ghana Ghana Ambulance Service prepare for today

nephron_official said:

Ala lewandowski

abigailserwaaoduro said:

Wofa ooooh wofa we will see skills and dribbling today

andohlorinda said:

It will be bloody today on the football field

kele_himself said:

I beg, you people should hold Uncle for me

collinsg10 said:

Today I will be the one to laugh at your score after they win you

reggie1_tv said:

The match hasn’t started but Mr Who Nose is exhausted.

ante_bae said:

Oh I am happy to see uncle ❤️❤️❤️

nana_herty said:

My uncle repping life is the warm up for me

Akrobeto displays fire dance moves at clean-up exercise

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated actor Akrobeto made fans fall in love with him again after participating in a clean-up exercise in Kumasi.

The comedian joined other Kumawood stars, including musician Shatta Wale and YouTuber Dr Likee, to sanitise the streets. Before the work commenced, Akrobeto entertained the crowd of volunteers with some hilarious dance moves.

