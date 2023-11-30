Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Berla Mundi, opened up about the story behind his Monica song

The musician said the song was about a lady fan who constantly sent him alluring videos on Snapchat for over a year

Eugene said he had never laid eyes on the lady before but was open to seeing her in person one day

Ghanaian music star Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, told the fascinating story that inspired his song, Monica.

According to Kuami Eugene, the song's inspiration was a mysterious lady who persistently sent him alluring videos on Snapchat for an entire year. Despite the constant stream of alluring content, the musician confessed that he had never met the fan in person and had only interacted with her online.

The artiste described the experience as unexpected, sharing the unique connection between him and the admirer.

As Kuami Eugene shared the specifics of the Monica story, he opened up about his initial surprise at receiving the unsolicited videos. The singer recounted the lady's bold approach and the type of content she sent him. He said he invited her to his concerts, but he never met her in person.

Kuami Eugene stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adepa ❤️ said:

Not me singing the song to get the lyrics right and see if it matches with what he’s saying

Remy 444 wrote:

Oh so your man dey receive randoms

Hajia Efya reacted:

Ano mind the Uber driver ago fi buy that Uber now I get it

Rahmalyn7 commented:

Not me searching Monica on Snapchat after watching the video so that she will send me some

Kuami Eugene's househelp causes stir

In another story, a video of Mary speaking on the challenges she faced while living with Kuami Eugene as his househelp has gone viral.

She revealed that hunger was an issue during her time as the househelp for the singer.

Many people who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the revelation made by the young lady.

