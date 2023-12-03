Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has released his rendition of veteran musician KK Kabobo's popular song Onyame Ehu Wo after his former Househelp Mary granted an interview stating how he treated her.

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary look happy in this photo. Photo credit: @kuamieugene

Source: UGC

Kuami Eugene got emotional when he sang about God's punishment for people who betray and gossip about others.

In whatever you're doing, remember God is watching you. Remember, God is watching you if you are fond of embarrassing your fellow humans, spewing lies and backbiting them. God is watching you.

Think about it. If you will change, change because God is watching you. You act as though you love me, but in your heart, you hate me. What didn't I do for you? But you're going around talking about me. Spewing lies about me. What you are doing is one of the things God hates the most," parts of the lyrics read.

Watch the video below;

Kuami Eugene talks about his Househelp Mary on Onua Showtime

During an Onua Showtime interview, Kuami Eugene spoke about his housekeeper.

The conversation revolved around Mary, whom he declined to refer to as a maid or housekeeper. Rather, he warmly referred to her as his assistant, and many Ghanaians were extremely impressed by this decision.

Kuami Eugene: Former Househelp Of Musician Recounts How She Collapsed Three Times Due To Hunger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a video of Mary discussing her difficulties while living with Kuami Eugene as his housekeeper, which went viral.

She disclosed that hunger was a problem while she worked as the singer's housekeeper.

Numerous viewers of the video had varying perspectives regarding the young woman's announcement.

Ghanaian Musician Kuame Eugene Has Made It To The List Of Stylish Men With This Birthday Look

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Eugene Kwame Marfo's high fashion sense.

The renowned High-life musician and lyricist has us in awe with his classy birthday photos.

The Ghana Communication Technology University rocked a new hairstyle that matched a sophisticated vintage look for the photo shoot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh