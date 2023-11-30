An old video of celebrated Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Kuami Eugene has emerged

The duo were captured singing KiDi's 2018 hit song Adiepena in the studio of Multimedia Group Limited's Hitz FM

The duo got many fans talking about their humble beginnings while others wondered whether it was their lookalikes in the video

An old video of Kuami Eugene and KiDi singing the latter's hit song Adiepena in the Hitz FM studio has emerged on social media.

Old Video Of Kuami Eugene and KiDi surfaces

The old video of Lynx Entertainment signees Kuami Eugene and KiDi was captured after the two musicians took part in Season 5 of MTN Hitmaker in 2016.

The song they both sang was by KiDi and was released on April 4, 2018, and it topped various charts in Ghana and abroad.

Old video of Kuami Eugene and KiDi singing Adiepena.

Ghanaians react to the throwback video of Kuami Eugene and KiDi

Fans who watched the video were confused about whether it was Kuami Eugene and KiDi or their lookalikes. Others were also awed at their growth as they compared their before in the video to how they look now.

Below are some of the thoughts from Ghanaians.

ohemaa_fabrics_and_more said:

For a moment I thought it was their look alike

berry.agyeiwaa said:

Lovely how they have all won Artiste of the Year

enter_pol1 said:

KiDi has made a few changes but Kuami Eugene is buzzing me

don_kidi22 said:

KiDi's swag n) de from day one ooo

gh_qwamesly198 said:

what am I seeing??

cathybrown40 said:

wow

