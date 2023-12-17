Social media personality Abena Korkor is trending on X (Twitter) over multiple issues, including her saucy dance video

The clip resurfaced amid issues concerning her personality, including explicit visuals of her bedroom romance

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian psychiatrist Dr Adwoa Gyamera talked about bipolar disorder and how patients and others around them can manage it

Abena Korkor, a sensational social media personality and mental health advocate, has flaunted her figure in a video showcasing her spectacular dance talent.

The new clip comes amid a storm of controversies surrounding her personality. She has dominated social media discussions, most notably X (Twitter), after steamy videos of her were leaked.

Abena Korkor swings her hips to a hit tune while moving her asset in front of the phone camera in the dance clip.

The social media star showed off her glowing appearance while flexing her physique in a loose dress. Netizens have viewed the dance video published by blogger Ghanafuo Ho Nsem, which has been published several times.

YEN.com.gh contacted Ghanaian psychiatrist Dr Adwoa Gyamera to discuss bipolar disorder and how patients and the people around them can manage the condition.

''Bipolar disorder is a mood condition rather than a cognitive or memory disorder. As a result, the only brain area affected is the one that regulates mood. Hence, affected individuals will completely lose control of their mood and suffer the following symptoms: They will have high energy levels, increased importance or self-worth, sometimes exhibitionism by showing parts of their body for sexual excitement, increased sex drive, become overly flirtatious, have racing thoughts where they can't seem to keep up with their thoughts or say many things at once that do not necessarily add up,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

When asked how the patients and the people around them can manage the condition, especially sufferers who spend most of their time venting on social media, Dr Gyamera said:

''The important thing to remember is these people have lost control of their moods or emotions ... everyone who suffers from a manic episode tends to suffer from the symptoms that I talked about; it's essential that during the manic episode, the patient's media devices are taken from them to reduce the possibility of harming themselves or harming others,'' she said.

Netizens react to video of Abena Korkor on X (Twitter).

The clip gathered a few reactions. YEN.com.gh captured them here.

