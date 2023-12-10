Grand P and his girlfriend paid a visit to retired Ghanaian player Abedi Pele at his residence

The Guinean musician shared a video of the retired footballer's home and as well as the trophies and awards he won during his playing career

Netizens who reacted to the post expressed delight that Grand P was able to meet up with Abedi during his time in Ghana

Guinean musician and socialite Grand P could not contain his excitement after meeting retired Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele.

Grand P who was in Ghana for a visit took to Facebook where he shared details of his meeting with the three-time African footballer of the year.

Grand P visits Abedi Pele Photo credit: Grand P/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He shared a two minute video showing the warm reception Abedi Pele gave him coupled with the opportunity he had to have a look at the trophies and awards the former Marseille player won during his playing career.

As a show of gratitude, he thanked Abedi Pele for the opportunity to meet up with him at his residence.

"It is with great pleasure to meet the legend of African football #ABEDI_AYEW_PELE thank you" his post read in English.

At the time of writing the report, the post of his meeting with Abedi Pele had raked in over 10000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens commend Grand P

Many people who reacted to the post showered him with praise.

Gnalen Bahama Keita stated:

Grand p has become a legend in Africa. Thank you big P for promoting Guinean culture abroad. I wish you and the whole team good luck and long life in your project.

Abdul-Matin Alhassan wrote:

You're indeed a great man. We Ghanaians love you so much.

Babaèn BarryCisse indicated:

Grand P, if these are the real ABEDI PÉLÉ, then you still continue to help me discover the world as always. It's my first time seeing him all these past years listening to him talk.

Mory Kaba added:

Big p icon with madame

Source: YEN.com.gh