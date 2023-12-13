Okyeame Kwame, in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie, shared concern about the diminishing popularity of hiplife.

The rapper attributed the low patronage of hiplife to the fact that it did not produce enough heroes

Okyeame Kwame believes young rappers love to be associated with hip-hop and Ghanaian drill because hip-life lost its culture.

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known by many as Okyeame Kwame, in a recent interview, shared his concern over the diminishing popularity of hiplife music among the youth.

The Rap Doctor, as he is affectionately called, believes many aspiring rappers would love to be associated with hip-hop and Ghanaian drill (Asakaa) rather than hip-life.

According to him, when one goes through the various music streaming platforms there hardly is a hiplife genre section, which makes it hard for aspiring rappers to tap into their heritage for inspiration.

The rapper believes hip-life is not appealing anymore Photo Credit: @okyeamekwame

Source: UGC

Okyeame Kwame speaks more about hiplife’s diminished popularity

Speaking with Joy FM’s , Okyeame Kwame further expressed the failure of hiplife to create many heroes as part of the major reason for its low popularity with young Ghanaians. He added that people will also associate with brands and businesses with great financial and social impact. He also stressed that his generation did not turn the genre into a more lucrative one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"People choose their business heroes based on financial and social impact; how many heroes did hiplife create? We didn't build a digital platform to sell our art. We didn't collectively turn our gifts into a multibillion-dollar business. We didn't create a culture that was inviting enough to attract young artistes. We didn't invest much in younger acts. We didn't invest in research and development. We left these to chance."

Okyeame Kwame opens up about his past relationship with Nana Ama McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Okyeame Kwame opened up about his past relationship with his ex-lover, Nana Ama McBrown. The rapper confirmed that he never broke her heart but advised those who have wronged their past lovers to go back to them and ask for forgiveness.

Okyeame Kwame says he is no longer a Christian but an Ominist

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame caused a stir on social media with a surprising revelation regarding his religious beliefs. As reported by YEN.com.gh, the artiste announced that he no longer identifies as a Christian but has adopted Ominism, a belief system that encompasses elements from multiple religions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh