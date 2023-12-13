Rapper Okyeame Kwame revealed that highlife musician Kojo Antwi is one of his heroes in the Ghanaian music industry

Speaking highly of the legendary highlife singer, Okyeame Kwame said he plans to fashion his life like Kojo Antwi's as he mentioned certain qualities he admired about the legend

The famous rapper also emphasised that he truly wants to live like Kojo Antwi, own a radio station in future, and afford tuition fees overseas for his kids

Celebrated rapper Okyeame Kwame expressed his admiration for the legendary highlife musician Kojo Antwi.

Okyeame Kwame (left) and Kojo Antwi in photos. Image Credit: @okyeamekwame and @kojoantwimusic

Source: Instagram

Okyeame Kwame hails Kojo Antwi in an interview

During an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Okyeame Kwame disclosed that Kojo Antwi is one of his key heroes in the country's music industry.

"Why? Because he is a great musician, he is a great songwriter, he is cute, he is vegan, and he is a rich man," he emphasised.

The father of two stated that if he were to fashion his lifestyle like that of the legendary highlife musician, he would end up being like him.

The Love Locked Down crooner further stated that just like Kojo Antwi, he would love to own his radio station in future and be able to afford international tuition for his two kids, Sir Kwame Nsiah Bota and Shanti Antwiwaa Nsia Apau.

"If I fashion my life after Kojo Antwi's life, I know I will end where he has ended and own my own radio station, live at Ridge and be able to pay for international universities for my children. That is the type of life I want to live," Okyeame Kwame told Andy Dosty in the interview.

Video of Okyeame Kwame expressing his admiration for Kojo Antwi.

Okyeame Kwame backs Avram Ben Moshe's statement about babies not being from God

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned televangelist turned social commentator Avram Ben Moshe made some assertions in a new interview contrary to the popular belief held by many people.

Okyeame Kwame, known for his controversial opinions, reacted to his assertions, urging him on.

Numerous people who found Ben's assertions unsettling expressed their thoughts and criticised his hot take.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh