Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif shared a video of how he dressed up for the day

He flaunted his jewellery on a tray and wore the chains first before wearing the rings

Many of his fans stated that the video made them laugh, while others could not believe he wore his necklaces symmetrically

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif flaunted his tray of jewellery in a video which he shared on his TikTok page.

Black Sherif flaunts jewellery in video. Image Credit: @blackosherif

Source: TikTok

Black Sherif shows off jewellery

Black Sherif showed his millions of followers how he wears his set of jewellery.

In a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video, he had a tray filled with necklaces and rings, which he says he wears every day.

He stated that when wearing his necklaces, he wears them in a symmetrical order.

The Homeless Song hitmaker wore the silver choker first, before wearing another chain that was a bit longer than the choker.

He then concluded with the crisscross chain that hang loosely around his neck.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, then proceeded to wear his rings. However, the video was cut short when room service came knocking on the door.

Below is a video of Black Sherif showing off his jewellery in his hotel room.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's video of how he wears his jewellery

Many people burst out into laughter as they shared which aspects of the GRWM video made them laugh.

Many people wondered why he would wear his chains in a symmetrical manner as they hinted that idea was new to them.

See some of the reactions below:

King Kezzyah said:

Asem b3n nie symmetry nyinaa dey inside

Kelly remarked:

make them look symmetry sen? Rather symmetrical!! Blacko to whole wiase and back!!!

Nely said:

I can’t with you

toff remarked:

This guy is hilarious ngl

pearl ana stated:

I love the grwm while he is already dressed i love him

A L M A stated:

We for lash the housekeeper dem spoil the 3gudi3 grwm

Black Sherif teases fans with Oh Paradise video snippet

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Black Sherif teased his millions of fans on social media when he dropped the trailer for Oh Paradise.

Many people shared their honest feedback on the video as they noted that the graphics were impeccable.

