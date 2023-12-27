Celebrated Ghanaian musician King Promise shared a video on his Snapchat account of his parents praying fervently for him ahead of his performance at his headline concert, Promiseland

In the video, his mother was on her knees while his father stood and prayed for him as plans for his concert began to stall

Many people shared diverse opinions on the video in the comments

Ghanaian musician King Promise shared a heartwarming video of his parents prayering fervently for him as his headline concert Promiseland did not go as planned.

King Promise and his family. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise's parents pray for him

The video came at a time when fans were unhappy with how the Promiseland concert delayed for several hours due to technical issues.

In the video, King Promise's parents were seen in a room at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel praying that everything goes on well despite the challenges.

The Terminator crooner's mother was see on her knees, while his dad stood with his hands crossed around his torso.

Video of King Promise's parents praying for their son as his Promiseland concert fais to go to plan.

Ghanaians react to the video of King Promise's parents praying for him ahead of his performance at Promiseland

Many people admired the fact that King Promise has supportive parents who pray for him, while others had opposing opinions about the video.

d1p.oppa said:

So they’re praying to God so he should allow your son to perform secular music? God really Dey try ohh

insnkrs said:

not everything has to be recorded…

saturday3411 said:

She pray like metro too much

nykwality said:

Was it CCTV which captured it???

misterkorsah said:

Eii this 1 na full heat o... ❤️

sandra.doughan said:

The questions is how many families today pray's for their sons or daughters today??????❤️

kobbymurphy said:

When you don’t know how to pray tell God listen to my Mother’s cry ❤️

iamkarfah said:

Yes and God answered. It was a massive turn up❤️

chase_fierce said:

So the bible god shd listen to u and help u go play or perform secular music which no dey ein souls for him.. jokes dey una eye top always..

