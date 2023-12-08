O'Kenneth and XlimKid's new song "Lonely Road" keeps chalking new milestones globally

After attracting top names like Lil Durk and Hakim Ziyech, the song made it to the Billboard charts for the first time

Today, the official social media account of Billboard acknowledged the feat of the two Ghanaian artistes

Ghanaian artistes O'Kenneth and XlimKid have drawn the entire globe a little closer to Ghana with their impressive hit record "Lonely Road"

The song, released as part of the duo's joint EP "Pain in Glory" debuted on Billboard's Afrobeats Charts at the 28th position.

News of this impressive feat which broke two days gained the artiste's significant traction online.

Billboard endorses O'Kenneth and XlimKid's track

Today, December 8, 2023, Billboard Charts acknowledged all five new acts who appeared on a Billboard chart for the first time.

Billboard has over 200 charts tracking top songs worldwide. O'Kenneth who is a member of the Asakaa Boys, and XlimKid appeared on the Afrobeats leg of the Billboard charts debuting at No.28.

Billboard officially acknowledged the Ghanaian artistes on their website and made a post to celebrate their feat on social media.

The post has garnered significant traction, as scores of Ghanaian rap music fans continue to shower the artiste's with praise.

Speaking to music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, he said, "This is one of the good days for rap music from Ghana. Now we can boldly say our songs are exciting not only for us but others around the world and that's the way to go, especially considering that the Ghanaian drill recently began its journey as an officially recognized genre by the Grammys."

Rap music fans show their excitement over O'Kenneth and XlimKid's feat

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on O'kenneth and XlimKid's new Billboard milestone.

@kofi_tarow said:

Ghana boys taking the to the world

@_k_poku_ wrote:

When you hear that “GRRRR” that sound from Ghana..!!!!

@OriginalObeng remarked:

Lonely Road making moves

@Shvga_ exclaimed:

If your time reach forget nothing fit stop you.Asakaa

@RodneyConscious added:

I wasn’t lying when I said the project was the best released from Ghana this year.

Lil Durk mourns his brother with O'Kenneth and XlimKid's Lonely road

Earlier, YEN.com.gj sighted a video of Lil Durk jamming to "Lonely Road" off O'Kenneth and XlimKid's 6-track EP "Pain in Glory."

It was deduced that the American rapper and "All My Life" hitmaker had posted the song on Thanksgiving day in remembrance of his lost brother.

