Gyakie: Ghanaian Musician Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Sleeveless Crop Top And Long Bodycon Skirt
- Ghanaian female musician Gyakie has caused a stir with her cleavage-baring outfit in new trending photos
- The beautiful daughter of legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong rocked an elegant hairstyle to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's breathtaking photos
Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, continues to make public appearances in this month of December after her intriguing interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show.
The Rent Free hitmaker looked effortlessly chic in a stunning red two-piece ensemble as she stepped out with her manager in Lagos, Nigeria.
Gyakie looked terrific in a crop top and bodycon skirt that she styled with a black leather Balenciaga side bag while strutting in classy red high heels.
Check out the photos below:
Gyakie slays in coloured hair on her birthday
The beautiful songstress Gyakie turned heads as she wore coloured hair and a form-fitting ensemble for her birthday dinner in Accra.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
Iamnockay stated:
all slides ate
mr._sharifffff stated:
Blessings b
dominickie20 stated:
Happy birthday ❤️
Jossycarder stated:
Happy birthday, baby ❤️❤️
opizzle_xx stated:
Happy birthday love
Theserwah stated:
International Gyakie day!!!!
dannyk251 stated:
Gyakie you' my crush❤️
callmeashkhalidfire_ stated:
My love Happy birthday
lil_tchen_the_goat1 stated:
Happy Birthday, Madame nie❤️
Mellissadarlin stated:
Happy birthday, sis ♥️
Electromirror stated:
Happy Birthday Queen G! Life Life!
lolaaaa_ stated:
I need to go try this hair colour because of you ❤️
azeez_szn stated:
New wallpaper
dablackstar1 stated:
Happy birthday Songbird
barrymalkovich stated:
Hot
forever_realryte stated:
Help me say God Bless You, Song Bird❤️
Gyakie Looks Glamorous In Thigh-High Denim Skirt And Blond Fringe Hairstyle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie's love for denim outfits. The Scar hitmaker looked fabulous in a blond hairstyle.
Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's elegant attire and sophisticated hairstyle on Instagram.
Gyakie Slays Coloured Braids And GH¢14,000 Louis Vuitton Sneakers
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Gyakie has improved her sense of style, as shown by her pricey designer shoes.
The 23-year-old and her glam team continue to impress her fans with her splendid looks.
Some people have commented on her new appearance and daring makeup looks on social media.
