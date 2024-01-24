Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy announced that he would soon be dropping a documentary

He teased his millions of fans with a trailer and noted that it would be available on streaming platforms

Many people shared their views on the enthralling trailer as they shared their anticipation for the official release of the documentary

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy is set to release a documentary, and he took to social media to share details with his fans, whom he refers to as Bhim Nation.

Stonebwoy to drop a documentary

Stonebwoy's upcoming documentary will feature behind the scenes of his sold-out 5th Dimension concert on December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sharing details about the documentary in the post's caption, he revealed the name as The Livingstone.

Stonebwoy further revealed that scenes from his various 5th Dimension tours, interviews he granted, his personal life, and many more will feature in the enthralling video.

To watch, the More of You crooner said it would be available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and YouTube.

Below is Stonebwoy announcing that he would be releasing a documentary.

Bhim Nation fans reacted to the trailer video

Many of Stonebwoy's fans took to the comment section to express their excitement about the documentary after they watched the trailer.

@BhimNativesGh said:

The World is ready to have it! Let goo

@tu_tinz_ said:

Bhim to the world❤️❤️

beverly_afaglo said:

I want to relive that night

sikabeba_yoma said:

The show was amazing but you and I know it was not full. the field you said also was not filled as to what you expected. Everything was halfway, man anyway I enjoyed the show well well thanks.

djsskes said:

All platforms. Even WhatsApp

