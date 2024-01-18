Stonebwoy met Chef Faila at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), and he rendered an apology to her and their fans for not making it to Tamale for the GWR cook-a-thon attempt

The dancehall musician congratulated her and conferred the GWR cook-a-thon title on her

The video melted many hearts as they admired how star-struck Chef Faila was when she met Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy expressed his heartfelt apologies to Chef Failatu Abdul Razak for not booking a flight to support her at her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Chef Faila meets Stonebwoy at KIA. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak

Source: Instagram

Chef Failatu meets Stonebwoy at the Kotoka International Airport

Chef Failatu and Stonebwoy bumped into each other at the Kotoka International Airport where he was heading to Côte d'Ivoire to support the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON, while she was heading back to Tamale after an interview with TV3.

The heartwarming video captured on January 18, 2024, saw the Gidigba crooner apologising to the Ghanaian chef for not showing up to her GWR cook-a-thon to support her.

In his apology, Stonebwoy stated that it was not intentional of him to miss the GWR cook-a-thon. He said:

"I just want to render all Faila's fans and my fans that I couldn't make it to Tamale because my schedule, secret weapon. See where I'm passing, the airport.

He then congratulated Faila and manifested that the record was hers and that she had already broken it.

"But congratulations. As for the record, you have finished breaking it," Stonebwoy said.

Stonebwoy reacted to the video

In the comment section, Stonebwoy hailed Chef Failatu and conferred the GWR cook-a-thon holder onto her. He wrote:

Bless up #WorldChefRecordHolder

Below is a video of Stonebwoy and Chef Failatu Abdul Razak meeting at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Stonebwoy meeting Chef Failatu

The video warmed many hearts as many people believed that Chef Faila spoke it into existence after lamenting about Stonebwoy and other A-list Ghanaian musicians not making it to her cook-a-thon.

Below are some of the heartwarming comments from Ghanaians:

nanayaabrefo said:

U must be a happy girl now, Thanks stonebwoy

bhiner_constructions said:

But Faila be nice lady ooo. Soldier man likes good things.

efya_nhyira__ said:

I have watched the video saaa❤️

maame_nyarkoa_33 said:

This Stonebwoy guy is sooooo real ✅

giftmens2007said:

If you want something speak about it claim it, if you are disappointed say it because it will change the story

joana_apopule said:

I love this lady too much awww Faila

anniebae_lemeola said:

Me watching this video like I see my future here

Chef Faila cried as Shatta, Stone and others didn't show up for the cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila Abdul Razak was disappointed that many A-list Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, did not travel to Tamale to support her at her GWR cook-a-thon.

She stated that Kwabena Kwabena was the only one who showed up, adding that she supports these musicians and was hoping for the same favour in return.

Her statements sparked diverse opinions on social media as many shared their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh