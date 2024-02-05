Ghanaian musician Fameye has shared his thoughts about the relevance of award schemes to artistes

The musician says he made a mistake prioritising other award brands over the Ghana Music Awards

His highly timed realisation comes after the heavily criticised 66th Grammy Awards

Ghanaian musician Fameye has added his voice to the raging debate about award schemes and their relevance.

In an online post, the musician's thoughts about award shows come a day after the heavily criticised 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles was broadcast.

Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to dispense their personal views compared to Fameye's.

Fameye shares regrets Phtoto source: X/Fameye

Fameye regrets not prioritising the Ghana Music Awards

In 2022, Fameye won the highly coveted Songwriter of the Year category at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his explosive single Praise.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician confessed, "I made a mistake for not putting Ghana Music Awards ahead of any other Award scheme in the world growing up as an artiste. I can explain if I'm been interviewed properly."

Fameye flows into the scores of criticisms from music creators and professionals including Jay Z and Nigeria's Adesope Olajide as they bemoaned the Recording Academy for not getting its decisions right on the awards night.

Netizens react to Fameye's observation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Fameye's observation about award schemes.

@sameantisocial said:

somebody wey usay u wan win grammys

@Henry94789508 wrote:

THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME ♥️♥️

@faiyazboateng commented:

Your country first bro at the moment relax

@osgoodpaekid noted:

oh for the grammys full connections o. it’ll be better for us if we all put ours first

@Pedahuz added:

Yh something ive been saying eno only you most artists and its good uv come to realize i hope other artists also do realise that

