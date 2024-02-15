The case of the founder of the Chalewote Street Art Festival, Mantse Aryeequaye, against rapper Obrafour and Hammer, has been thrown out by an Accra High Court

The court also ordered Mantse to pay GH¢10,000 in damages to Obrafour and Hammer

The case came about after Obrafour sued Canadian rapper Drake for $10 million for using 'Killer Cut' phrase in "Oye Ohene" in his 'Calling My Name' song

An Accra High Court has released the final verdict of a copyright ownership case filed by the founder of the Chalewote Street Art Festival, Mantse Aryeequaye.

In the case, Mantse sued rapper Obrafour and music producer Hammer for allegedly claiming sole ownership of the famous ‘killer Cut Blood’ phrase in the popular ‘Oye Ohene’ song.

Mantse loses copyright case against Obrafour and Hammer

However, upon careful analysis by an Accra High Court, the case filed by Mantse was thrown out, and The Last Two Music Group's Hammer and rapper Obrafour were offered GH¢10,000 in damages. This comes after the court sat on the case on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

According to reports, the court dismissed Mantse's case based on what it termed as “inconsistencies and breach of court rules” in his writ.

Obrafour sues Canadian rapper Drake

Mantse's writ, which he served to Obrafour and Hammer, comes at the back of Obrafour suing Canadian rapper Drake for $10 million in a US court over copyright infringement.

Obrafour claimed Drake sampled the remix of his 2003 song 'Oye Ohene' in the Canadian rapper's 'Calling My Name' song, released on June 17, 2022.

In an official document released by the United States District Court Southern District Of New York, Obrafour brought an action for damages, declaratory relief, and injunctive relief pursuant to the Copyright Act of 1976.

Details in Mantse's writ to Obrafour and Hammer

Mantse sued Obrafour and Hammer on January 12, 2024, after serving them a writ of summons. In the document, Mantse alleged that Obrafour registered the 'Killer Cut' phrase as his property when filing the case against Drake in the US in September 2022, without his permission or any rights transfer.

