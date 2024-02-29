Princess, the daughter of gospel singer Empress Gifty, turned 16 on February 29, 2024

To celebrate her as she turned a year older in the leap year, the Aseda hitmaker shared a lovely video of memorable moments they have shared

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and many others took to the comment section to celebrate her

Gospel musician Empress Gifty celebrated the birthday of her daughter Princess by posting a video that captured memorable moments she had shared with her.

Empress Gifty celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday

Princess turned a year older on February 29, 2024, and her celebrity mother celebrated by dropping a video that had her slaying in an all-pink outfit.

She wore a long-sleeved pink suit, pink trousers and pink heels, and to compliment the pink tone of her look, she wore a yellow top underneath the suit.

The video captured beautiful moments of Princess graduating from high school and how overjoyed the Jesus Over Do crooner was.

Captioning the post, Empress Gifty wrote:

Princess @16 Leap year baby's are special ❤️ ♥️

Below is a video of Empress Gifty's daughter, Princess, looking stunning in pink.

Birthday wishes poured in for Princess as she turned 16

Many people took to the video's comment section to drop a lovely message for Princess as she turned 16.

Below are some of the sweet messages from comedienne and many others:

agnes.gyeabour said:

Happy birthday princess may you live long in Jesus name amen

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Awwwww look at my girl now❤️❤️❤️❤️happy birthday Princess, may God bless you with good things.

gettyeleos said:

Awww beautiful Princess all grown ❤️❤️❤️

vickyleexx12 said:

So beautiful... You've made mummy proud. Well done! God bless you

vincentia157 said:

Happy birthday dear have an awesome day. You have been missed

ajstefflon said:

happy birthday little Noko nice ❤️❤️

vickyleexx12 said:

Happy blessed birthday to you.,may the almighty God bless you and grant you the desires of your heart IJMN ♥️

