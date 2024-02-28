Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams looked fabulous, as always, in two stylish dresses to celebrate her birthday

The beautiful daughter of Alexiboat Movie Production has written an emotional message on her birthday

TV3 morning show host Naa Ashorkor and other celebrities have commented on Jessica Willams' birthday photos

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams and her fashion designers have impressed social media users with her birthday outfits.

The daughter of the famous movie producer Alexboat Productions is one of the top actresses in high fashion who always trends with her looks.

Jessica Williams slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @jessicawilliamsgh

For her 2024 birthday photoshoot, Jessica Williams wore a long-sleeve silver and black gown that flaunted her smooth tights.

The fair-skinned fashion influencer wore flawless makeup, bold red lipstick and glittering eyeshadows for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Jessica Williams looked regal in a stunning red dress for her birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams flaunted her smooth skin in a red beaded dress for her birthday shoot.

The fashion designer used red beads to create unique detailing and tassels that matched her hairstyle.

Jessica Williams wore red earrings while slaying in an elegant frontal hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has commented on Jessica Williams' birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Selly Galley stated:

You’re a beautiful girl in and out and I know that happy birthday dear. Wishing you the very best ❤️❤️❤️

naa_ashorkor_ stated:

Heyyyyyyyy❤ happy birthday!

damaris_blaq1 stated:

Birthday blessings hun

Hajiasallyxx stated:

Happy birthday dear ❤️

tracey_boakye stated:

Happy birthday dear

uzee_usman stated:

Ghana best happiest birthday my love

bonney_reigns stated:

Happy birthday

Azalekorrebecca stated:

Happy birthday dear

Iamninogh stated:

Happy birthday Jessy

Andydostygh stated:

Ama, happy birthdayyyyyyyy!!! God bless you

ubertha9 stated:

Happy blessed birthday to a beautiful soul ❤️❤️

Raphaelnkb stated:

Happy birthday Queen

Laboratorycocktail stated:

Happy Birthday

Haroldamenyah stated:

Happy birthday To you. Enjoy the day to the max

