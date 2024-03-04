A pretty African lady has jumped on the song Egwu by Nigerian singers Chike and the late MohBad

In an eye-catching video, she shows off her massive chest in a fitting outfit as she dances to the popular song

Netizens took to the comment section of a post about her on social media, where they gushed over her

A pretty African lady has produced a video where she dances and embraces her uniqueness for all chesty girls and plus-size ladies everywhere.

The footage has quickly earned an enthusiastic response from online users who watched it. She danced to the song Egwu by Nigerian singers Chike and the late MohBad.

Pretty lady dances in video. Photo credit: atinkanews.

Source: Instagram

In the scenes, she sported long black braids, wore little makeup, and a fitting dress on her striking features.

Her video, posted on Atinkanews, has been viewed more than 5,000 times by social media users, who took to the comments to share over 100 opinions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of chesty lady

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Timothykaparamula commented:

Only in Africa.

Shellakim147 said:

Bigi bigi and heavy heavy. Wow.

Tsunami_trick posted:

I’m moving to Africa .

Floxyrich said:

Beautiful ❤️.

Pev960 commented:

I love you, Babe. Be my wife.

Asandaismyname posted:

Name of the song. Please help me good people.

Olasunkanmi2672 commented:

Yes, oooo, God bless Africa. Our leaders are bad, but keep life pillows well for the future.

Emmahwayne wrote:

Africa has big mamas.

Feneral_le.e said:

One man alone can’t handle this one!

Obongwaxe5 commented:

Nice you, chubby.

Mjaji203 said:

The room is shaking.

Peteramos904 drooled:

Please, Babe, I love you. Please help me send your phone number and Address.

Emmanuel_mtega commented:

I love u.

Flex_mainland said:

Africa got the original package .

Rumbichidemo posted:

Go girl! Give us a show of confidence!.

Ajibolaphillipajibola commented:

My love, you do well. Nice dance step.

Iambrainny commented:

Too much sauce.

