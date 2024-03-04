Kwaw Kese recently released his latest collaboration with Kofi Mole, which has captivated scores of Ghanaian fans

A challenge to the musician's satiric song has gone viral, attracting the rapper's wife to join the many fans who have patronised the song so far

A video of the beautiful woman attempting the challenge has got many netizens talking

On February 19, Kwaw Kese released his critically acclaimed new single, Awoyo Sofo, featuring Ghanaian hip-hop youngster Kofi Mole.

The song became an instant hit because of its satiric lyrics and viral TikTok challenge.

Among the many patrons of Kwaw Kese's Awoyo Sofo's challenge are his wife, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour.

Kwaw Kese and wife Photo source: Instagram/kwawkese, Instagram/empresspoks

Source: Instagram

Kwaw Kese's wife attempts Awoyo Sofo challenge

In an online post, the adorable media-shy spouse of Kwaw Kese shared his entry to the Awoyo Sofo challenge.

"I tried at least, Awoyo season catch everywhere," Kwaw Kese's wife, known on social media as Empress Poks, said as she wished her followers an exciting weekend.

The video garnered significant traction as scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Kwaw Kese's wife and her support for her husband's trending song.

Kwaw Kese, in a recent interview, disclosed that he met his wife while scrolling through a friend's Facebook account, and they've been married for almost ten years.

Netizens react to Pokua's Awoyo Sofo challenge

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Kwaw Kese's wife's video.

expired_gossipers said:

But seriously u and ur husband looks alikeoo. check and see

praisebert wrote:

I beg let Husby teach you de moves Eny3 saa Awoyo Fo) nu b3fa cup nu

kwesiokawa remarked:

Mrs kwaw the streets loves you,you so beautiful

kayensu shared

Poks you won’t kill me ooo….looking good ❤️

kennyopponghans added:

Natural BeautyMoney really looks good on you.

Kwaw Kese backs Awoyo Sofo as the hottest song in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaw Kese had declared his new song, Awoyo Sofo, to be the hottest song in the country at the moment.

During an interview with Hitz FM, the musician established that he was hopeful the song would rake in higher strides as the days go by.

Source: YEN.com.gh