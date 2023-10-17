A TikToker posted a video of his mother doing the dance challenge to King Promise's Terminator

He noted that she learned the dance moves after downloading the TikTok app onto her smartphone

The video got many laughing hard as they shared similar experiences

A TikToker with the handle @king_freddiie shared a hilarious video of his mother doing Ghanaian musician King Promise's viral Terminator dance challenge.

Mum does King Promise's Terminator dance challenge. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise @king_freddiie

Source: TikTok

Boy records mother doing King Promise's Terminator dance challenge

His mother was in their living room as she mimicked the dance moves she had learnt from the entertainment app TikTok.

She tried to sing the correct lyrics of King Promise's Terminator viral song while making the moves in the hilarious video.

According to the son who shared the video, he had downloaded the app for her, and the dance moves resulted from her being used to the app.

Video of @king_freddiie's mother dancing to King Promise's Terminator at their home.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video

Many people stated that they saw King Promise share the video on his social media stories.

Others also shared personal experiences of downloading social media apps onto their parents' smartphones.

Below are some of the opinions from netizens:

_di_kann_. said:

Just watched King Promise's story

Abena said:

I’m coming from King Promise’s story

n.ma said:

I thought I was the only one facing this issue , and they are always calling you to come see something

olanayo02 said:

My mama's own na candy crush

precy lya said:

And my mum keeps saying that someone is using her data, but she’s always on TikTok

Ray HimSelf said:

awn✨ your mom is pretty

Annie love said:

I downloaded TikTok for mum since last week we've not eaten.

Halla Abdul Malik said:

Awww, my stomach . Just like my mom, but she doesn’t want it posted after

