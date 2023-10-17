Boy's Mum Does Funny King Promise Terminator Dance Moves In Video After Downloading TikTok For Her
- A TikToker posted a video of his mother doing the dance challenge to King Promise's Terminator
- He noted that she learned the dance moves after downloading the TikTok app onto her smartphone
- The video got many laughing hard as they shared similar experiences
A TikToker with the handle @king_freddiie shared a hilarious video of his mother doing Ghanaian musician King Promise's viral Terminator dance challenge.
Boy records mother doing King Promise's Terminator dance challenge
His mother was in their living room as she mimicked the dance moves she had learnt from the entertainment app TikTok.
She tried to sing the correct lyrics of King Promise's Terminator viral song while making the moves in the hilarious video.
Michy reveals she misses the 'mama ba' life, shared childhood photos: "Shatta Wale wey no force give you"
According to the son who shared the video, he had downloaded the app for her, and the dance moves resulted from her being used to the app.
Video of @king_freddiie's mother dancing to King Promise's Terminator at their home.
Ghanaians shared their views on the video
Many people stated that they saw King Promise share the video on his social media stories.
Others also shared personal experiences of downloading social media apps onto their parents' smartphones.
Below are some of the opinions from netizens:
_di_kann_. said:
Just watched King Promise's story
Abena said:
I’m coming from King Promise’s story
n.ma said:
I thought I was the only one facing this issue , and they are always calling you to come see something
olanayo02 said:
My mama's own na candy crush
precy lya said:
And my mum keeps saying that someone is using her data, but she’s always on TikTok
Ray HimSelf said:
awn✨ your mom is pretty
Annie love said:
I downloaded TikTok for mum since last week we've not eaten.
Halla Abdul Malik said:
Awww, my stomach . Just like my mom, but she doesn’t want it posted after
Pregnant Ghanaian women dance to King Promise's Terminator at antenatal visit
In another music-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian pregnant women were recorded dancing to King Promise's Terminator in a hospital.
The pregnant women went for their regular antenatal checkups and were engaged by a nurse in physical exercise.
Meanwhile, it is advisable for pregnant women to exercise to prevent any possible complications in the later stages of pregnancy and during labour.
Source: YEN.com.gh