Rapper Kwesi Arthur said the reason why he cut off his dreadlocks was that he wanted to feel his scalp, and also, he was tired of the hairstyle

He added that his father loved his new look after several years of his parents fighting him to get rid of the dreadlocks

Meanwhile, the seasoned rapper debuted his new look on February 13, 2023, with photos which got many reading meaning into it

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur opened up about why he cut off his dreadlocks and how his father reacted to it.

Kwesi Arthur in photos. Image Credit: @KWESIARTHUR

Source: Twitter

Kwesi Arthur speaks about why he cut his dreadlocks

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwesi Arthur said he woke up one morning and realised he was fed up with the hairstyle and decided to get rid of the dreadlocks.

It has been on for so long and then I was not able to feel my scalp. So I was like the time has come let me just let it go," he said.

The Grind Day crooner said that he was in awe when he cut off the dreadlocks and watched his new look in the mirror for the first time. He also stated that he was glad he cut it.

Sharing the reaction of his dad, who has never been a fan of his dreadlocks, Kwesi Arthur said he loved his new look and complimented him by saying that he looked nice.

Below is a video of Kwesi Arthur sharing why he cut off his dreadlocks.

Kwesi Arthur cuts off dreadlocks

Meanwhile, Kwesi Arthur debuted his new look on X on February 13, 2023, with a photo of himself holding his cut dreadlocks to his ear and posing with a serious face.

Below is the post by Kwesi Arthur to announce that he had gotten rid of his dreadlocks.

"I respect my woman, can't talk about other women": Kwesi Arthur on Efia Odo

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur refused to talk about his friendship with actress Efia Odo, stating that he is a married man now.

He further added that he had not spoken to her in years and that it would be disrespectful to his wife to speak about other women in the interview.

Many people lauded Kwesi Arthur's maturity in his response concerning Efia Odo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh