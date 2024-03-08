Former Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan has expressed his love for Wendy Shay's new music

The new song featuring Ras Kuku gained significant traction on the first day of release.

A video of Asamoah Gyan singing the new song while driving has got many netizens talking about the song

YEN.com.gh spoke with Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the excitement and influence of the new collaboration

Ghanaian Afropop and highlife singer Wendy Shay released her new song featuring Ras Kuku a few days after her 28th birthday.

A video of the vocalist harmonising with Ras Kuku in a studio mesmerised a lot of fans ahead of the release.

The song caught the attention of former football star Asamoah Gyan, who shared his admiration for the artistes.

Asamoah Gyan sings Holy Father Photo source: Instagram/RasKuukuPuom, Instagram/AsamoahGyan3, Instagram/WendyShayOfficial

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan cosigns Wendy Shay and Ras Kuku's song

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan was spotted singing Wendy Shay and Ras Kuku's debut collaboration, Holy Father.

"This song is highly spiritual. Big Ups Wendy Shay and Ras Kuuku," the former Black Stars skipper said in his new post.

YEN.com.gh spoke with music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the influence of Wendy Shay and Ras Kuuku's collaboration.

"It's a collaboration none of us saw coming. That alone tripled the excitement for the song. Another factor why the song is drawing in many people is Wendy Shay's intentional efforts to flaunt his vocal prowess in this song. She is a top vocalist, and songs like these challenge her to bring the best out of her."

Netizens react to Asamoah Gyan's co-sign

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they hailed Asamoah Gyan for amplifying Wendy Shay's collaboration with Ras Kuuku.

wendyshayofficial wrote commented:

Thank you soo much Don

raskuukupuom noted:

Skipper Bless You.. Africa’s No.1 Puom love You

mary_kumah_asare wrote:

This World is full of Wickedness!

fairgrounds_bolgabaskets said:

This song too huge @wendyshayofficial how did you put this together? Take your flowers #womenday

Wendy Shay speaks on International Women's Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had shared her thoughts about the challenges Ghanaian women face in the music industry during a special edition of TV3's Day show dedicated to this year's International Women's Day.

In the interview, the Ghanaian musician established that women often find it hard to access investment opportunities and even collaborate with their male counterparts, as some men prefer to be sexual before granting featuring requests.

Source: YEN.com.gh