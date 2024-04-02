Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur got many fans talking when he flaunted several GH¢100 notes during a car ride with friends

The rapper noted that the money was for work and investing in his music craft

Many people shared diverse opinions on his actions in the video

Multiple award-winning rapper Kwesi Arthur caused a frenzy on social media when he flaunted money in a video while driving around town with friends.

Kwesi Arthur showed off money in video.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Kwesi Arthur was riding with friends, he was seated in the front passenger seat when one person in the backseat recorded a video of him showing off bundles of GH¢100 notes.

The seasoned rapper spread the money out and arranged the money notes properly in the TikTok video.

In the caption of the video, the Live From 233 hitmaker hinted that the money he was holding in the video was for work and investing in his craft.

He wrote, "Adwuma sika," when translated from Asante Twi to English, meant money for work.

Below is a video of Kwesi Arthur flaunting cash.

Reactions as Kwesi Arthur flaunted money in a video

Many people were surprised that Kwesi Arthur had now joined the trend of Ghanaian celebrities flaunting money on social media.

Others also pleaded with him to share some of the money he flaunted in the video with them.

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians:

Raguna_krange said:

The first time I see him flexing with money ✌️☺️

Celebrity trends said:

Dash some give me King Arthur

VANDAM said:

Now the Pockets OBOLO getting HEAVY

callme.Elorm_19 said:

Keep on making money Godfather

Great Minds 4 Great people tv said:

that’s all bro but send me 2k make take hold my body

The gospel singer was so elated to see the seasoned actress that she hugged her with joy during her performance.

The video melted the hearts of many people after they watched the viral video.

