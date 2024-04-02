TREC 2024: Nana Ama McBrown Sprays Cash On Empress Gifty, Their Lovely Bond Melts Hearts
- Actress Nana Ama McBrown showered gospel musician Empress Gifty with money during her powerful performance at her headline concert, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC)
- The gospel singer was so elated to see the seasoned actress that she hugged her with joy during her performance
- The video melted the hearts of many people after they watched the viral video
Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was at Empress Gifty's The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) and she showered her with money.
The event was held on the night of Easter Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Living Faith Ministry.
Nana Ama McBrown rains cash on Empress Gifty during her performance at TREC
Nana Ama McBrown, upon arriving at Empress Gifty's headline concert, TREC 2024, joined the singer in singing and giving praises to God.
The actress was later seen walking towards the stage and, with smiles, sprayed GH¢50 notes on the Kamafo hitmaker.
The gospel singer was overwhelmed with joy when she saw Mrs McBrown Mensah such that she hugged her for a while during her performance.
Below are videos of Nana Ama McBrown spraying money on Empress Gifty at TREC.
Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown sprayed money on Empress Gifty at TREC
Many people admired the bond between Empress Gifty and Nana Ama McBrown after they shared a moment on stage during the singer's performance at her concert.
Others also tagged Mrs McBrown Mensah as being kind-hearted after watching her actions in the video.
Below are lovely comments on the video:
bravegee_ said:
Empress Don Cashout Big Time
xtra_hilda said:
Are we worshipping God here?
khenstone said:
Rich aunties
abigail.osafo.75 said:
I'm loving McBrown more... She is real. Thank you for supporting a woman ❤️❤️❤️
iam_bediako said:
God bless you Gifty
afiabrown_expensivesandra said:
@empress_gifty is really trying ❤️❤️❤️, God bless her hard work
nhyirabanana_adwoa said:
She’s looking beautiful ❤❤❤
Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown's arrival at TREC 2024.
Prophet Boahen sprays cash on Empress Gifty at TREC, video raises godly concerns
YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen was at gospel musician Empress Gifty's The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC), and he blessed her with money during her powerful worship medley.
The founder of Creator's House Chapel showered Empress Gifty with GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes, which formed a pool around her as she performed.
The video got many people admiring the Prophet's kind heart, while others felt his actions distracted her.
