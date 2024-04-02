Prophet Eric Boahen was at gospel musician Empress Gifty's The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC), and he blessed her with money during her powerful worship medley

The founder of Creator's House Chapel showered Empress Gifty with GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes, which formed a pool around her as she performed

The video got many people admiring the Prophet's kind heart, while others felt his actions distracted her

Founder and leader of Creator's House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen, showered GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes on gospel musician Empress Gifty at her The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) on the night of April 1, 2024, at Ashley Botwe in Accra.

Prophet Eric Boahen sprayed money on Empress Gifty. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom and @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Prophet Eric Boahen sprayed money on Empress Gifty

During Empress Gifty's performance at her headline concert, TREC, Prophet Eric Boahen walked up to the stage and began to shower the gospel singer with money.

The Jesus Over Do crooner was on her knees giving a worship medley of one of her hit songs when the memorable moment happened at the event.

The crowd cheered and sang with her at the top of their voices as they gave praises to God.

Below is a video of Prophet Eric Boahen showering Empress Gifty with money.

Reactions as Prophet Eric Boahen showered Empress Gifty with money

While many people hailed Prophet Eric Boahen for the kind gesture, others also opined that it was ungodly and that it would distract her from feeling the presence of God.

Below are the diverse opinions on the videos:

fevlorose said:

Spraying money on someone isn't bad but at the right place and the right time. What the pastor is doing can distract her from the spirit. If you are a deep worshiper, you will understand

shop_with_kaakyire said:

To some of you, it’s okay to spray money on people at clubs and other places, but when it comes to the presence of God, it’s odd, right? I see

original_rhodezz said:

No b small thing.. I feel the rise in her voice as they were spraying the money… money talks.. nice one

selormahiabor said:

It no be the same thing na them dey do for church those days wey Jesus vex whip people for the church inside?

citizen_otuo said:

What has this got to do with worshipping God!!!

Source: YEN.com.gh