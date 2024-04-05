Actor and producer Kyekyeku has expressed his undying love for rapper Pure Akan's music

The actor established that his love stems from a childhood affinity for live band music, especially during funerals

The actor hailed the rapper for sticking to his craft and making original music without listening to naysayers

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku, who recently premiered his debut self-produced film 1957, has confessed his love for Pure Akan's music and style.

In a recent promotional interview for his movie, Kyekyeku described Pure Akan as someone who stays true to himself and knows what he is doing.

The actor's sweltering comments about Pure Akan caught the attention of like-minded fans who thronged the comments section to also share their admiration for the Ghanaian rapper.

Kyekyeku explains his love for Pure Akan's music

According to Kyekeyeku, famed for his skits with Dr Likee, his love for Pure Akan's music stems from a passion for authentic Ghanaian entertainment, which he's had since childhood.

"I am someone who loves olden style and highlife, especially live band performances. When I was younger, I loved attending wake-keeping. As a child, I'd always help them set up the instruments," Kyekyeku shared in his interview.

The actor said Pure Akan was born to do what he does.

"Those are the people we need," Kyekyeku, who emerged as best comedian at last year's YEN Entertainment Awards, established as he swooned over Pure Akan's craft.

Fans react to Kyekyeku's love for Pure Akan's music

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans, who also shared their admiration for Pure Akan, following Kyekyeku's lead.

Ac_pizarro said:

Akan is the best ✊✊

lordfabio938 wrote:

Ayisi ft akan (Accra) my favorite song as it stands

Anderson commented:

Pure Akan, Ayisi, Worlasi and Kwabre Nyame

Chris Larri wrote:

Herhh that feeling chale forget you’re not alone my brother that’s our party then oo

Khing Ahir Zhona✊✊ noted:

Then kyekyeku is like me I really like live band paa

Nanabaffour added:

I can sit there till they finish setting the machine

Kyekyeku sets eyes on Accra for 1957 premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported after selling out two venues in Kumasi for his 1957 movie premiere, Kyekyeku had begun preparations to enter other cities.

The actor was spotted checking out the facilitates at the National Theatre and Silverbird Cinema as fans count down on the date for the Accra premiere.

