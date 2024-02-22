Kyekyeku, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his relationship with legendary actor and skit maker Ras Nene

Kyekyeku, one of the rising stars of Ghanaian comedy, has opened up about his relationship with legendary actor and skit maker Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee.

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku and Ras Nene Photo Source: officialkyekyeku

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon on his YouTube show, Convos With The Head, Kyekyeku said working with Dr Likee helped shape his career, adding that he was someone he had looked up to since he was young, calling him a legend.

Kyekyeku has, on numerous occasions, paid homage to Dr Likee for discovering him and bringing him to the limelight. The actor has previously said Dr Likee discovered him back in Kumasi and invited him to join his team, where he got the opportunity to be featured in many of his viral skits.

Ghanaians praise Kyekyeku's success

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@lindaamoah3271 said:

Well spoken Kyekyeku God bless ur hustle and ur brand u will go far in life

Nofsgivin commented:

Chale Kyekye be the realest straightforward and real

braimahemmanuel8271 said:

kyekyeku has grown so much within a short period

beneathvlogs commented:

Kyekyeku and Dr.Likee are like Sheldon and Scanty they both respect their Bosses when is due

Kwami357 commented:

Dr Likee's impact on this guy is incredible

Ras Nene blesses Kyekyeku

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The actor showered blessings on Kykyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.

The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.

