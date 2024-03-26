Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif caused a stir on social media when he went shopping for cowboy boots at a store abroad

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif caused a frenzy on social media when he shared a video of him shopping for black cowboy boots abroad.

Black Sherif shops for cowboy boots.

Black Sherif shops for cowboy boots

In the TikTok video, Black Sherif was seated on a stool as he tried on a pair of black cowboy boots.

After putting on both pairs, he smacked the side and smiled while making hand gestures to indicate how much he loved the boots.

Black Sherif was dressed casually. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt and a pair of black shorts and covered his head with a grey beanie.

Below is a video of Black Sherif shopping for cowboy boots.

Reactions as Black Sherif shops for cowboy boots

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments. Many people also tagged YouTuber Code Micky to draw his attention to the video in order for him to make a funny reaction to it.

Below are some of the reactions:

Mickyba_ said:

You give Codemicky topic again

Tesla owner said:

U Ankasa the moment you said Kwaku Frimpong de as3m b3 ba. The president should’ve done something about it

Sister Debbie said:

So this is where he buy his shoes

epheyahboahemaa said:

The way he slapped the shoe erh it’s like he’s killing mosquito

Kwaku said:

This boy is on another planet

Prinz said:

the slap on the shoe

Logic_Empire said:

please where is code micky

