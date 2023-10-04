Yaw Tog disclosed that he would like to be either the opening or closing act for Sarkodie's long-awaited December concert, Rapperholic

In an interview with MX24, he said he was supposed to perform at Sarkodie's concert in December 2022 but had another show the same day

Many people encouraged Sarkodie on X to host him at his concert

Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog disclosed in a video that he would love to open or close fellow rapper Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert in December 2023.

Yaw Tog speaks on performing at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert

Yaw Tog, during an interview on MX24 TV, disclosed that if there were any artiste in the country he would love to open or close their show, it would be Sarkodie.

He stated that he was supposed to perform at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert in December 2022, but unfortunately, he could not.

Explaining the reason, Yaw Tog said he had another concert that same day and could not make it to Sarkodie's.

The Sore crooner said he would love to perform in December 2023 if Sarkodie permits. Responding to his plea, Sarkodie quoted the video and said:

Why not that’d b dope #RapperholicRebirth23

Sarkodie responded to Yaw Tog's request on X, an app formerly known as Twitter.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Yaw Tog opening or closing Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert

Many people thought it would be great for Yaw Tog to perform at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert. However, when it comes to either Yaw Tog closing or opening the show, many said the latter would be ideal.

@IsaacAkoto20 said:

Sark should mentor Yaw

@SAKUMONOSARK said:

He can open but can't close masa …. Last year, u closed before 3:30 .. this year y3, steady masa #Rapperholicrebirth23 ✌️

@YungBlackBwoy1 said:

@sarkodie, when are you coming to TAMALE

@GhanaSocialU said:

@YAWTOG_ a Dey your back for stage oo

@Sarkodiebalaw said:

Big-hearted Okodie

@ashiboi_james said:

This can happen

Yaw Tog shows off a new tattoo in a photo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Tog caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his tattoo in a photo.

Inked in black, the tattoo was a knight, and it was done on his left upper arm. His fans noticed the tattoo and were surprised he got it; others also talked about his newly released song.

