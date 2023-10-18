Zapp Mallet expressed his frustrations about not getting an invite to the Tagoe Sisters' 40th-anniversary concert

The gospel music duo issued an official statement apologising to the producer, who is a contributor to their career

Zapp Mallet says he holds no grudge against them, accepting the apology in good faith

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, veteran Ghanaian producer, Zapp Mallet, registered his discontent with the renowned gospel music twin group Tagoe Sisters after they failed to invite him to their concert.

The producer claims he worked on a Tagoe Sisters album in 1989, wondering whether their failure to invite him was an act of ungratefulness or forgetfulness.

In an official apology sighted by Yen.com.gh, the gospel group, through their manager, rendered an apology, stating that it was an unpardonable oversight.

Zapp Mallet makes peace with Tagoe Sisters Source: Instagram/MalletZapp, Instagram/TagoeSisters

Tagoe Sisters apologise to Zapp Mallet for not inviting him to their concert

According to Tagoe Sisters' apology which confirms Zapp Mallet as the producer of the group's second album, the producer's name was added to the list of VIP guests for the 40th anniversary concert and a star-studded executive dinner that preceded it.

However, an unpardonable oversight on the part of management caused the issue.

The official apology letter also emphasizes that the 1989-released project by Tagoe Sisters was an official album, in response to Zapp Mallet's query on how much the gospel duo values his efforts.

Zapp Mallet accepts Tagoe Sisters' apology after failing to invite him to their concert

In a new tweet, the producer shared Tagoe Sister's official apology which confirms him as a producer of their second album, stating that he accepts the apology.

He said:

"It was supposed to be just a curious tweet which I didn't expect to be taken as world cup. However, it went viral as Ghanaian bloggers took it up. Apology accepted. Nothing to this matter. Life goes on. To Tagoe Sisters I still hold you in high esteem. God bless us all."

The producer is recognised as an immense contributor to Ghanaian music, especially gospel music, working with notable artistes including Hannah Marfo, and Helena Rhabbles.

His significant works from the early 90s to the early 2000s won him the Producer of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards in 1999, 2000, and 2001, a record which has not been broken since he attained it.

Source: YEN.com.gh