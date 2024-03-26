Kumasi-based rapper King Paluta talked about his childhood in his recent appearance on The Delay Show

The Ya Hitte hitmaker revealed that his mother brought him up single-handedly, even though his father was in Ghana

According to him, his father and mother were not married and he left them until about 19 years when he came back

Ghanaian musician King Paluta opened up on his childhood, revealing that only his mother raised him.

According to Paluta, whose real name is Atta Panyin Kyeremeh, he was born out of wedlock and did not meet his father until he was almost an adult.

In an interview with Deloris Friompong Manso on The Delay Show, the rapper stated that neither he nor his mother knew his father's whereabouts during his childhood.

"I didn't see my father often. I think my single mother raised me. Before I was born, my parents were not married. When I came into the world, my dad was away. He was in Ghana, but we did not know his whereabouts," he said.

It was not until when he was about 19 years old that King Paluta finally met his long-absent father, who paid them a visit in Kumasi.

"He came to my mother and she discussed marriage with him. My father was the only man my mother had," the musician revealed.

Paluta, who recently survived an accident, went on to clarify that his mother had deliberately chosen to remain unattached after the separation from his father.

"Her interest in men withered after the separation, so her focus shifted to her children," he said.

Though the circumstances were unconventional, the singer stated his parents were able to rekindle their relationship before his father's passing in 2022.

The emotional reunion nearly two decades after his birth allowed the Ya Hitte rapper to finally bridge the gap caused by his father's long absence.

King Paluta optimistic of Ghana Music Awards win

Meanwhile, King Paluta recently shared his hopes of clinching the Best New Artiste of the Year category.

In a recent interview, King Paulta recounted his strides in the year under review, having scored hits like Sika Aba Fie and Obi Ye Bad, which some US soldiers recently danced to.

