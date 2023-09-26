Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks like the superstar that she is with her new fringe hairstyle

The Scar hitmaker lover to experiment with her hairstyle, and her fans can't get enough of this blond hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's stunning ensemble and classy hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Gyakie is very unpredictable when it comes to her hairstyle choices. The Forever hitmaker has gone viral on social media with her new fringe hair.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks elegant in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @gyakie

In an Instagram post, Gyakie abandoned her usual middle part bob hair for blond hair as she rocked a stylish bustier and denim skirt.

Gyakie slays in a cleavage-baring corset top and boots

Award-winning singer Jackline Acheampong looked sassy as she stepped out in a brown corset top and ripped denim jeans.

Gyakie wore brown leather boots that matched her with a classy look. She accessorised with black and white pearls.

The fashionista completed her look with mild makeup while posing with her black designer bag.

Gyakie looks splendid in a see-through top and denim jeans

The 23-year-old Kwame Nkrumah University and Science and Technology graduate and stylish female musician with a unique fashion sense.

Gyakie turned heads as she flaunted her skin in see-through and ankle-length jeans styled with green platform shoes.

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

toriii_obyy stated:

The outfit, the hair wow!

e.lifestyle_ stated:

you’ve got my heart got my mind❤️

liahs_glam stated:

You look good

ntontom_ stated:

Will you marry me ?

Officialsoloayala._ stated:

The outfit tho ❤️

Realbriamyles stated:

Aye beautiful

_twist. Kid stated:

Slow down❤️

yung_rich_khid stated:

My wife ❤️❤️❤️❤️

_peace_hill_75 stated:

Queenstar ❤️

mason_wahala stated:

My mind dey for you

nasa_june stated:

Everything in one❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh