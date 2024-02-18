Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage met at the 2024 edition of London Fashion Week

A video of the two musicians emerged after visuals of Black Sherif's runway walk at the UK event surfaced on the internet

The clip of the pair, posted on the Instagram account of Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah, garnered reactions

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage looked like long-time friends when the two acclaimed musicians met at this year's London Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old musician and the 44-year-old stylish-looking singer smiled at each other as they connected backstage.

Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage vibe at 2024 London Fashion Week. Photo credit: ameyawtv/tiwasavage/blacksherif.

Black Sherif looked flawless in an outfit by UK-based designer Labrum London. He met Tiwa Savage after she watched his fierce walk on the runway.

This is not the first time the duo has encountered each other. Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage have been spotted together, impressing fans with a beautiful rendition of their popular legwork.

The new video of the pair exuding positive vibes at the London Fashion Week has a few fans raving over them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the footage of Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage

At the time of this report, fewer people had left comments under the post by Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah.

Archiosbee said:

Super.

Akosua_quist commented:

Beautiful❤️.

Black Sherif talks about his talent

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif shared insights into the difficulties and successes that have shaped his journey to fame. During an interview, the artiste appreciated his progress and highlighted his strong confidence in his musical abilities.

Black Sherif openly discussed the hardships he encountered on his path to success, emphasising the obstacles he had to overcome to establish his presence in the competitive music industry. The musician said if there's anything people could doubt about him, it could never be his musical talent.

Talking about the sacrifices and risks he faced, Black Sherif described music as more than a career choice but a profoundly personal and meaningful journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh