Ghanaian rapper Medikal, in a recent interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat, said that he has an incredible bond with his mother and always yearns to put a smile on her face

He disclosed that when he was only 20 years old, he moved his mother into a beautiful three-bedroom house

The talented rapper noted that he built the house after he had garnered fame and money through his music career

Ghanaian rapper Medikal disclosed that when he was 20 years old, he built a mansion for his mother, Portia Lamptey.

Medikal and his mother Portia Lamptey in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal spoke about the house he built for his mother

During an exclusive interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat, Medikal spoke about some of the wonderful things he did for his mother after garnering fame and making more money through music.

In the same interview, he stated that he had always wanted to put a smile on his mother's face, and one of them was changing her humble home to a more plush one.

The Sowutuom hitmaker stated that he built a three-bedroom house for his dear mother, adding that he was only 20 years old.

"I built a three-bedroom house for my mother at age 20," Medikal said in the interview.

The interview aired when Medikal and his estranged wife were going through a messy divorce.

Medikal's mother, Portia Lamptey, commented on the ongoing divorce brouhaha, urging objective commentary on the matter.

Below is a poster detailing the touching thing Medikal did for his mother when he was 20 years old.

"I wanted to break the cycle": Medikal opened up about his parents' divorce

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal during an exclsuive interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat opened up about his parents divorce and that it put a toll on him.

He stated that he did not want his daughter, Island Frimpong to go through such, adding that she is her priority and would ensure that she is okay.

Many people in the comments advised him to work things out with the star actress and the mother of his child.

Source: YEN.com.gh