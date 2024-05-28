The 2024 Ghana Music Awards, sponsored by Telecel, is slated for Saturday, June 1

Marking the 25th edition, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees

Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, and others are billed to perform

Excitement fills the air as the much-anticipated 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards Night (TGMA) approaches.

Dubbed as 'Ghana Music's Biggest Night', 'The Most Anticipated Event', or 'The Grand Convocation of Celebrities', this milestone event is set to take place on June 1, 2024.

The event, sponsored by Telecel, promises an unforgettable evening of musical performances, awards presentations, and red-carpet glamour.

TGMA 2024 is here Photo source: @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

Celebrating its silver anniversary, this year's edition of the Ghana Music Awards will commemorate 25 years of musical excellence and pay homage to the rich Ghanaian culture and music.

With various performances lined up, including some of the country's most sought-after artistes, such as Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, and Efya, attendees can expect a night filled with electrifying entertainment.

One of the highlights of the evening will undoubtedly be the announcement of the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

This prestigious accolade, determined by a combination of votes from the board, academy, and the general public, recognizes the artist who has made the most significant impact on the industry over the past year.

Thirty categories will be awarded throughout the evening, honouring artists from various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements. The competition promises to be fierce as musicians push the boundaries of talent, creativity, and ingenuity.

Music enthusiasts and industry insiders are invited to the celebration at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available at the Charterhouse Office, priced at Ghc500 for Premium and Ghc700 for VIP. For VVIP tickets, interested individuals can call 0501288520 or dial *713*33*25#.

Alternatively, the experience can be enjoyed live on TV3 at 8 pm or streamed on YouTube via Charterhouse Live.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is powered by Charterhouse and supported by TV3, Guinness, Captain Morgan, Closeup, the British Council, and media partners.

Kwesi Amewuga wins TGMA 2024 Unsung category

Meanwhile, budding rapper Kwesi Amewuga has been adjudged the 2024 Unsung Artiste of the Year for the TGMA. The scheme announced him as the winner on Saturday, May 27, online.

The musician's milestone caught the attention of many fans, who took to social media to hail him.

Source: YEN.com.gh