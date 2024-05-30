A staunch fan of Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd tattooed the musician's name across his chest, and the video has gone viral

A staunch fan of Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd tattooed the musician's name boldly across his chest in a viral video.

Jay Bahd's die-hard fan tattooed his name across his chest

Jay Bahd shared the viral video on his verified X account to show appreciation to the staunch fan for his kind gesture.

In the video, the young man was seen screaming in pain while the tattoo artist inked through the letters of Jay Bahd's name written boldly across his chest.

Reacting to the video, Jay Bahd thanked the fan and noted that he could not love his fans any less.

The Oh Ma Linda hitmaker thanked his fans for always sticking by him and supporting him through thick and thin.

Jay Bahd concluded his message by pleading with others to help him thank the fan for the heartwarming gesture.

Street ❤️ga me going, can’t love you guys less I appreciate anyone who support me yall help me thank my gee for the tattoo ⏰

Jay Bahd commented on the video he posted on X, saying,

Love is pain yall help me thank my gee

Below is the video of the staunch fan tattooing Jay Bahd's name across his chest.

Reactions to the viral video

The tattoo idea of the staunch fan left many people in awe. Below are the reactions:

@Samuelafrifa123 said:

He has no future ☹️

@unrulyking00 said:

This be wild

@Poleon3310 said:

JAY will go farrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

@NapoleonSaint99 said:

Akoa agymie. Your parents are there, and your using someone from the street. Meanwhile you have not gotten even a penny or helping hand from him before ‍♂️

@pkay_7_ said:

Pay for the tattoo, that is what real do to show support

@GhanaSocialU said:

Would you do the same for him? Even hype his business?! Lmao.

Fan earned praise as he tattooed Afia Schwar's name on his forearm

YEN.com.gh reported that a die-hard fan of controversial Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger went viral after he tattooed her name on his forearm.

The young man stated that he got the tattoo because of his undying love for her, prompting an elated Afia Schwar to react to the video after spotting it online.

The video got many Ghanaians and fans of Afia Schwar showering the young man with love and praise.

