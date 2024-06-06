Global site navigation

Charterhouse PRO Explains Why Amaarae Pulled Out From Performing At TGMA 24 (Video)
Music

Charterhouse PRO Explains Why Amaarae Pulled Out From Performing At TGMA 24 (Video)

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Robert Klah, has detailed the reasons why Amaarae pulled out from performing at TGMA24
  • The Charterhouse PRO explained that unaligned expectations from the singer was behind her not performing at the event
  • Robert Klah also disclosed that Charterhouse are working on speaking with Amaarae to resolve the issues between both parties

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, Robert Klah, has explained the reasons behind singer, Amaarae's withdrawal from performing at the TGMA 24 event.

Charterhouse PRO Explains Why Amaarae Pulled Out From Performing At TGMA24 (Video)
Amaarae and Charterhouse PRO, Robert Klah Photo source: @amaarae @robertklah
Source: Instagram

Robert Klah explains why Amaarae pulled out from performing

Robert Klah, in an interview on Hitz FM's "Daybreak Hitz" morning show, revealed that unmet expectations from Amaarae was behind the singer's withdrawal from performing at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to the Charterhouse PRO, a request from Amaarae and her team, which was initially not met along with other issues contributed to the singer not performing at the event.

Read also

Nana Akua Addo flaunts natural beauty in Range Rover as she steps out for lunch

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

He said,

"I would summarize Amaarae's issue as unaligned expectations. Indeed, there was a request that not met initially but eventually it was met. But then again, beyond that, there were other things that came up and while working on it, the artiste (Amaarae) decided to pull out."

Robert Klah also disclosed that Charterhouse is working on reaching out to Amaarae and her team to seek a resolution to the matter.

Watch the video below:

Amaarae's withdrawal from TGMA24 performance

Amaarae pulled out from performing at 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) and accused Charterhouse of lacking professionalism and failing to meet several technical requirements.

She also revealed that she had spent over $30,000 on flight tickets, crew and band salaries, stage and red carpet outfits and accommodation in preparation for her performance.

Read also

From cleaner and watchman to company director: The story of Ghanaian man in UK

Childish Gambino set to go on world tour alongside Amaarae

As reported by YEN.com.gh earlier, Amaarae has been announced one of the artistes set to go on tour with American rapper, Childish Gambino.

Childish Gambino took to Instagram to share the exciting news, unveiling an extensive list of cities he will be visiting.

Amaarae's feature on Donald Glover's tour shows the musician's gradual recognition on the global stage.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel