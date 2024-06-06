Robert Klah, has detailed the reasons why Amaarae pulled out from performing at TGMA24

The Charterhouse PRO explained that unaligned expectations from the singer was behind her not performing at the event

Robert Klah also disclosed that Charterhouse are working on speaking with Amaarae to resolve the issues between both parties

Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, Robert Klah, has explained the reasons behind singer, Amaarae's withdrawal from performing at the TGMA 24 event.

Amaarae and Charterhouse PRO, Robert Klah Photo source: @amaarae @robertklah

Source: Instagram

Robert Klah explains why Amaarae pulled out from performing

Robert Klah, in an interview on Hitz FM's "Daybreak Hitz" morning show, revealed that unmet expectations from Amaarae was behind the singer's withdrawal from performing at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to the Charterhouse PRO, a request from Amaarae and her team, which was initially not met along with other issues contributed to the singer not performing at the event.

He said,

"I would summarize Amaarae's issue as unaligned expectations. Indeed, there was a request that not met initially but eventually it was met. But then again, beyond that, there were other things that came up and while working on it, the artiste (Amaarae) decided to pull out."

Robert Klah also disclosed that Charterhouse is working on reaching out to Amaarae and her team to seek a resolution to the matter.

Watch the video below:

Amaarae's withdrawal from TGMA24 performance

Amaarae pulled out from performing at 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) and accused Charterhouse of lacking professionalism and failing to meet several technical requirements.

She also revealed that she had spent over $30,000 on flight tickets, crew and band salaries, stage and red carpet outfits and accommodation in preparation for her performance.

Childish Gambino set to go on world tour alongside Amaarae

As reported by YEN.com.gh earlier, Amaarae has been announced one of the artistes set to go on tour with American rapper, Childish Gambino.

Childish Gambino took to Instagram to share the exciting news, unveiling an extensive list of cities he will be visiting.

Amaarae's feature on Donald Glover's tour shows the musician's gradual recognition on the global stage.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh