King Charles’s Commonwealth Day playlist has gone viral, including a song by legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba

Highlife musician Daddy Lumba’s “Mpempem Do Me”, a 2008 highlife classic from his album ‘Sika, ’ has been featured on King Charles III’s playlist

Some social media users have congratulated the legendary Ghanaian musician for putting Ghana and creatives on the world map

Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has been featured on King Charles III's interesting tracks for the Commonweath Day playlist.

Daddy Lumba's 2008 CD Sika has the highlife classic "Mpempem Do Me," one of the well-chosen songs that exemplify the Commonwealth's diverse cultural variety.

King Charles III features Daddy Lumba's song on his playlist for Commonwealth Day. Photo credit: @daddylumba.

The King's taste for international music is evident in the playlist, which he assembled and included songs from several Commonwealth nations. The selection emphasizes the impact of traditional music forms, including those from the Caribbean and Africa.

Ghanaian highlife music legend Daddy Lumba is renowned for his ageless tunes and profound lyrical narratives. His addition to the playlist has thrilled a lot of admirers, who perceive it as a global acknowledgement of Ghanaian music.

Every year, Commonwealth Day is celebrated to honor the 56 member countries' solidarity and common ideals. By highlighting many musical traditions, King Charles III's playlist pays homage to the cultures that comprise the Commonwealth.

The inclusion of Mpempem Do Me strengthens highlife music's position in world music history and contributes to its increasing awareness outside of Ghana.

Daddy Lumba releases official for his song

Daddy Lumba's Mpempem Do Me is a classic on the Sika. The popular Afrobeat song was released in 2008.

Here is the link to Daddy Lumba's Mpempem Do Me official video:

Who is Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba?

Daddy Lumba (born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh on September 29, 1964) is a renowned Ghanaian singer-songwriter and musician, celebrated for his extensive career that includes approximately 34 albums. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time.

Lumba’s music career began at the age of 16 when he became the leader of the Juaben Senior High School choir during the 1983–1984 academic year.

His music teacher at the time was Christabel. He completed his studies in 1985. While at Juaben SHS, Lumba formed the Lumba Brothers group with his friends Yaw and Kwabena and his girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese.

Throughout his career, Daddy Lumba has released 33 albums, including critically acclaimed titles such as Aben Wɔha, Awosuɔ, Obi Ate Me So Buɔ, Sika Asɛm, and Ebi Se Ɛyɛ Aduro. He is currently preparing for the release of his 34th album, titled Nnipa Fon Na Ɛka Nsɛm Fon.

