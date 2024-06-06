Nana Akua Addo recently gained significant traction online after her AMVCA look went viral

A dramatic battle over the ownership of her outfit between a Nigerian designer and her Ghanaian stylist, Yoli Koomson, fueled the traction

A video of the Ghanaian socialites out on a lunch date has sparked numerous reactions online

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, who stole the show at this year's Africa Choice Movie Awards in Nigeria, has been spotted out on a date with her stylist, Yoli Koomson.

The Ghanaian socialites made headlines across the continent following a dramatic feud with a Nigerian designer who claimed to be the brain behind the infamous AMVCA outfit.

Scores of fans were excited online when they saw the video of Nana Akua and Yoli out in the former's posh Range Rover.

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo Photo source: Instagram/NanaAkuaAddo, Instagram/IamSkinP

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo steps out with natural hair and no makeup

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Addo was seen in the driver's seat of her sleek Range Rover.

This comes after her TV appearance on TV3, during which she discussed her style, AMVCA looks, and thoughts about the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards in depth.

The actress and fashion icon had stepped out with Yoli Koomson for a lunch date at Chez Amis, obsessed over the restaurant's infamous delicacy, Atsieke.

Fans couldn't help but drool over her gorgeous natural hair and bare-face look as she drove her sleek car.

Nana Akua Addo has gained significant prominence across Africa with her stunning looks on red carpets. She recently told BBC Africa about the extensive preparation before her appearances and how she monetizes her looks even after a show.

Nana Akua Addo gives red carpet tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akua Addo had called on celebrities to raise the bar regarding their red-carpet appearances.

In a recent interview on The Day Show, Nana Akua emphasized the need for stars to refrain from appearing on the red carpet with everyday items.

This comes after Ghanaian celebrities' red-carpet appearances at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) evoked mixed reactions online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh