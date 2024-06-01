TGMA 24: Amaarae Pulls Out From Performing After Charter House's Manager Disrespected Her Team
Ghanaian musician Amaarae says she won't be performing at the highly awaited 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), which will be held on June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena.
The famous female singer has given reasons for her decision, including a lack of professionalism from the event's production staff and several unfulfilled technical requirements.
Amaarae also disclosed that she spent $30,000 on flight tickets, stage and red carpet outfits, crew and band salaries and accommodation.
Read Amaarae's statement trending on X
Amaarae graces the cover of Brick Magazine
Ghanaian style influencer Amaarae looked daring in a green animal print ensemble styled with white fur for her photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaians react to Amaarae's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
@capo_stern
It seems charter house do respect the time allocated to every artiste with regards to their rehearsals and from your write up, you do admit you were late to http://rehearse.In all fairness rules are made for mankind not to their detriment!. Sorry.
@ellyserwaaa
Sorry about that
Beno SarkCess stated:
Oh sorry baby girl
Can’t believe this happened to you
Kofi Ntim stated:
Ɛntsi ne kroaa kroaa ne sɛn?
@akokc_davido stated:
gyesɛ woyɛ nu movie na yɛhwɛ na wei nyinaa yɛntumi nkain
@eddiee_UTD stated:
Sister you know nothing works correct in this country, from the government to the president to the ministers to the managers, obiaa agyimi roff, don’t waste your time ma”am, you fit come perform for ma room.
@manuelphrimpz stated:
Animguaseɛ paa mafɛre mpo♂️
Amaarae Looks Angelic In Turtleneck Cutout Dress As She Talks About Music And Fashion With Teen Vogue
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Amaarae, famous for taking chances with her looks and singing about love, curiosity, and unadulterated fearlessness.
When attending concerts or get-togethers with her friends, the melanin beauty doesn't hesitate to show off her skin in tailored clothes.
In her most recent interview with Teen Vogue, the well-known international performer discussed her desire to use music to uplift others.
Source: YEN.com.gh
