Ghanaian musician Amaarae says she won't be performing at the highly awaited 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), which will be held on June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena.

The famous female singer has given reasons for her decision, including a lack of professionalism from the event's production staff and several unfulfilled technical requirements.

Amaarae also disclosed that she spent $30,000 on flight tickets, stage and red carpet outfits, crew and band salaries and accommodation.

Amaarae graces the cover of Brick Magazine

Ghanaian style influencer Amaarae looked daring in a green animal print ensemble styled with white fur for her photoshoot.

Ghanaians react to Amaarae's post

@capo_stern

It seems charter house do respect the time allocated to every artiste with regards to their rehearsals and from your write up, you do admit you were late to http://rehearse.In all fairness rules are made for mankind not to their detriment!. Sorry.

@ellyserwaaa

Sorry about that

Beno SarkCess stated:

Oh sorry baby girl

Can’t believe this happened to you

Kofi Ntim stated:

Ɛntsi ne kroaa kroaa ne sɛn?

@akokc_davido stated:

gyesɛ woyɛ nu movie na yɛhwɛ na wei nyinaa yɛntumi nkain

@eddiee_UTD stated:

Sister you know nothing works correct in this country, from the government to the president to the ministers to the managers, obiaa agyimi roff, don’t waste your time ma”am, you fit come perform for ma room.

@manuelphrimpz stated:

Animguaseɛ paa mafɛre mpo‍♂️

