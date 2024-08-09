Kidi's mammoth hit single Lomo Lomo with Black Sherif became an instant viral favourite after it dropped on July 30

The song's viral challenge has attracted top stars around the world, including NBA superstar Jimmy Butler

Kidi and his son, who are currently on a globe-trotting mission have joined the Lomo Lomo craze

Kidi's Lomo Lomo with Black Sherif has become Ghana's latest viral hit attracting co-signs from top stars like NBA's Jimmy Butler.

Less than ten days after the song's release, it has garnered over a million streams on Audiomack and half a million hits on Spotify.

The Ghanaian crooner has warmed many hearts and refueled the song's craze after a moment with his son popped up online.

Kidi and Zayn mesmerise fans with their moments abroad Photo source: Instagram/Kidimusic

Source: Instagram

Kidi and Zayn joins Lomo Lomo craze

Kidi and his son are an inseparable pair who continue to mesmerise fans with the occasional content they share online.

The singer had kept him a secret until his third birthday saying he was not mentally ready the reaction from Ghanaians.

In a recent post, Kidi, who recently performed in Barcelona, shared moments with Zayn as they enjoyed their life abroad and sang the new song, Lomo Lomo.

The young boy's model-like pose got many fans talking about Kidi's influence on his son.

Kidi and Zayn excite many

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kidi and his son's moments abroad.

charlesmensdegraft said:

You see the something aaii 😁 Simple

kwesibhangles wrote:

@kidimusic once said " me and Zane aeroplane ✈️ chilling on the island 🏝️ far away "❤️❤️❤️

noellefrancesca commented:

Zane is the coolest 🫶🏾 Lomo lomo

topdancerzake remarked:

Lomic ability to steeze😍🙌🔥

reginavanhelvert_ noted:

Cuteness overload

samiraabdulai02 commented:

Steeze king nd Prince ❤️clear road

arthuralhaji added:

Sugar daddy n sugar boi🔥❤️

Kidi talks about his collaboration with Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kidi had opened up about the events leading up to the making of his new song with Black Sherif.

The Lomo Lomo hitmaker said the song was written by Ghana's new Afrobeats sensation Kojo Black who was recently co-signed by Don Jazzy.

Source: YEN.com.gh