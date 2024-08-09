Kidi Twins With His Son As They Attempt Lomo Lomo Challenge Abroad: "Steeze King And Prince"
- Kidi's mammoth hit single Lomo Lomo with Black Sherif became an instant viral favourite after it dropped on July 30
- The song's viral challenge has attracted top stars around the world, including NBA superstar Jimmy Butler
- Kidi and his son, who are currently on a globe-trotting mission have joined the Lomo Lomo craze
Kidi's Lomo Lomo with Black Sherif has become Ghana's latest viral hit attracting co-signs from top stars like NBA's Jimmy Butler.
Less than ten days after the song's release, it has garnered over a million streams on Audiomack and half a million hits on Spotify.
The Ghanaian crooner has warmed many hearts and refueled the song's craze after a moment with his son popped up online.
Kidi and Zayn joins Lomo Lomo craze
Kidi and his son are an inseparable pair who continue to mesmerise fans with the occasional content they share online.
The singer had kept him a secret until his third birthday saying he was not mentally ready the reaction from Ghanaians.
In a recent post, Kidi, who recently performed in Barcelona, shared moments with Zayn as they enjoyed their life abroad and sang the new song, Lomo Lomo.
The young boy's model-like pose got many fans talking about Kidi's influence on his son.
Kidi and Zayn excite many
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kidi and his son's moments abroad.
charlesmensdegraft said:
You see the something aaii 😁 Simple
kwesibhangles wrote:
@kidimusic once said " me and Zane aeroplane ✈️ chilling on the island 🏝️ far away "❤️❤️❤️
noellefrancesca commented:
Zane is the coolest 🫶🏾 Lomo lomo
topdancerzake remarked:
Lomic ability to steeze😍🙌🔥
reginavanhelvert_ noted:
Cuteness overload
samiraabdulai02 commented:
Steeze king nd Prince ❤️clear road
arthuralhaji added:
Sugar daddy n sugar boi🔥❤️
Kidi talks about his collaboration with Black Sherif
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kidi had opened up about the events leading up to the making of his new song with Black Sherif.
The Lomo Lomo hitmaker said the song was written by Ghana's new Afrobeats sensation Kojo Black who was recently co-signed by Don Jazzy.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh