Lil Win, in a video, sang his verse on a newly released song he was featured on as he ate a Banku and soup

The actor, who was in a happy mood, sang the verse which warned Ghanaians to refrain from speaking ill about his prophet

Lil Win, who was recently involved in a motor accident, excited his followers, who were happy to see him in good spirits

Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win has shared a video on TikTok where he sang his verse from the newly released song 'Y3 Koom' while eating Banku and soup.

The song, which means "Be quiet," is a collaboration with Odehyieba The Maestro and addresses the criticism Lil Win has faced for publicly supporting famous prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

In the video, Lil Win appeared in good spirits as he sang his verse, urging Ghanaians to stop speaking ill about the prophet. The song's message aligns with the actor's recent experiences, as he has faced backlash for supporting the spiritual leader. Lil Win used the verse to call for his critics to be quiet.

The video went viral, with many fans expressing relief and happiness at seeing Lil Win in high spirits following a recent motor accident. The actor has been off social media for a while since the drama surrounding the accident escalated.

Lil Win’s post ignites reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

berla299 said:

"Adom nyame bless you more Lil win"

jacklineaddo wrote:

"i love this guy paaaaaaa"

Ámøäkõ Gïdëõñ wrote:

"Bro don't mind anybody keep focusing."

paulRTL6 commented:

"Having u back recovery is the most more new hitz songs more great opportunity just to put them a shame we thank God for everything #ADOM"

