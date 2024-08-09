KiDi addressed speculations about his health following his long music hiatus in 2023

The singer disclosed that he had a health issue, but it was not a stroke, as speculated by many people on social media

KiDi also shared details of his plans for the future following the success of his latest collaboration with Black Sherif

Ghanaian singer KiDi opened up about his new collaboration with Black Sherif and his health status.

KiDi speaks about his health

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Joy News, singer KiDi shared details about his long hiatus from the music scene in 2023.

The singer explained that he had to take a break from music to deal with some personal challenges.

He said:

"There were issues, not with Lynx Entertainment, but there were a lot of issues happening in the background. I obviously cannot come and talk about all of that now. There were issues that required me to take a step back, take a break and just fix them."

KiDi debunked rumours that he took a music break because he was battling a stroke. He admitted that he did experience a health issue, but it was not a stroke.

He said,

"There were a few health issues, but it was not what people said it was. It had nothing to do with stroke. It has nothing to do with stroke. I didn't get a stroke. I don't know how that rumour started, but I never had a stroke. If I had a stroke, I wouldn't be here healthy jumping and doing other stuff."

The Lynx Entertainment signee disclosed that he has fully recovered from his health issues and is focused on his music projects.

Below is the video of KiDi speaking about his health:

Reactions to KiDi's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to KiDi's update about his health status.

@Mogyimii commented:

"Ghanaians dey talk oo eii. Dah be the same way they said Mugeez dey vomit money for stage top😂."

@Maxibrown2 commented:

"Thank God he is healthy now."

@KeNzY50500 commented:

"Ghanafuo) kasa."

@k0joblak commented:

"Too real."

@TKayy1z commented:

"I’m so happy Kidi was confident enough to say most of his part of this song was written by an upcoming act Kojo Black. God bless him."

