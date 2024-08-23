Actress Nana Ama McBrown sang musician King Paluta's hit song Makoma but with a different twist

The video was recorded before her explosive interview with media personality Bola Ray on Starr Chat

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the video, while others spoke about her words

Actress Nana Ama McBrown went viral after she changed the lyrics in musician King Paluta's banger, Makoma.

Nana Ama McBrown sings a rendition of King Paluta's Makoma. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown and @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

McBrown sings King Paluta's Makoma

Before her explosive interview with media personality Bola Ray on Starr Chat, McBrown was captured signing King Paluta's Makoma off-camera.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Bola Ray hinted that The Empress sang her rendition of the hit song and added emojis to his statement, indicating that it made him laugh hard.

"Nana Ama McBrown’s @iamamamcbrown version of King Paluta’s ‘Makoma’ 😂😂"

He then encouraged his fans to tune into the interview with Mrs McBrown Mensah.

"Make a date with us tonight on Starr Chat at 7PM on Starr 1035 FM."

In the explosive interview, McBrown opened up about her struggles with childbirth, her upbringing, and marriage advice, among many other things. She also highlighted controversies about juju in the movie industry amid claims by actress Portia Asare.

Below is the video of McBrown singing King Paluta's Makoma:

Reactions to McBrown singing Makoma

Many people were focused on how gorgeous Nana Ama McBrown looked in the video as she slayed a white crop top, oversized trousers, ombre sunglasses, and a blonde frontal lace wig.

Others also hinted that the interview was a must-watch and that they enjoyed it because she spoke about many things about herself, her acting career, and her family.

The comments are below:

nakua40 said:

"I love her shoes. Beautiful soul.#Brim"

dorcas8367 said:

"That’s my favorite Girl🫶🏾💖🤩⭐️"

iamchrislarry said:

"This interview is a must watch."

King Paluta speaks on Catholic priest saga

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that 25th TGMA Best New Artiste, King Paluta, spoke about the controversial video of Reverend. Father Peter Kusi Twumasi singing Aseda in church.

The musician explained that his hit song was not profane and that it saddened him when Ghanaians trolled the Catholic priest, with many applauding him for speaking about the matter.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh