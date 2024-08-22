Wendy Shay Teases New Collaboration With King Paluta, Shares Release Date
- Wendy Shay is set to release her new single featuring Ghana's reigning TGMA Best New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta
- The singer shared a teaser of her new collaboration on social media, hiking up the anticipation from fans
- YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, who described the song as a well-timed effort
On Wednesday, August 21, Ghanaian afro-pop singer Wendy Shay announced her new single, Special Love, featuring King Paluta.
This comes after the singer's rumoured exit from her label, Rufftown Records, which is managed by seasoned record executive Bullet.
The song is scheduled to be released at midnight on August 22, a day after Wendy Shay's surprise announcement.
Wendy Shay and King Paluta on set
Wendy Shay posted a new video showing her moments with King Paluta on a music video set ahead of their yet-to-be-released collaboration.
The song, Special Love, will be the first collective effort between the two singers who recently reconnected in London for this year's Ghana Party in The Park.
Speaking to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about Wendy Shay's new release, he told YEN.com.gh that,
"There is no better time for the release of this collaboration than now. Wendy Shay has been busy on the road performing abroad and silent on releases. She will be the first to bask in King Paluta's new-found glory bestowed on him by one of the biggest music institutions in the world, The Recording Academy."
Wendy Shay and King Paluta excite fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding Wendy Shay and King Paluta's upcoming collaboration.
iamshadyflex said:
"Allah wendy nie🔥🔥🔥"
dearborn_kay wrote:
"U got the man on this tune ...we anticipate 🙌...👏"
amgjoe_32 noted:
"When bless you erh hmm paluta is now a hot cake"
King Paluta earns TiC's co-sign
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian hiplife star TiC, formerly known as Tic Tac, had hailed King Paluta for his high-striding new release, Makoma.
TiC unraveled the mystery behind the song's astronomic rise. On social media, the Fefene hitmaker said many Ghanaians loved the song from the jump because,
"This song has the real Ghanaian music DNA. Now, this DNA is planted in everyones blood. So, any time any artist triggers it. Their soul is awakened, and boom, there's an explosion like a dynamite."
