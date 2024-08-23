Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview, shared her opinion on her colleague Portia Asare's claims about juju in the movie industry

The actress disclosed that she experienced attacks on multiple occasions while she was on movie sets but did not attribute them to juju

Many social media users thronged to the comment section to share their opinions on her remarks

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown addressed her colleague Portia Asare's recent claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry.

Nana Ama McBrown addresses Portia Asare's claims about juju in the movie industry. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown @portia_boateng1

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown addresses Portia Asare's claims

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on the Starr Chat show on GhOne TV, Nana Ama McBrown was asked to share her opinion on Portia Asare's controversial claims.

The actress disclosed that she had experienced some form of spiritual attacks while filming in the past. However, she would not blame it on juju in the movie industry.

She said:

"I have had attacks on set, but I won't attribute it to juju. I have had attacks but I won't say it is juju."

Nana Ama McBrown opined that juju exists and works in every profession, but it does not affect the lives of people who have a clean heart and believe in God.

"Juju is everywhere. I would have passed away by now if juju really worked. I would have said people envy me so that they would attack me. The power of God and your heart will shut it down before it happens."

The actress added that she had received several approaches from friends, who have attempted to persuade her to visit spiritualists for protection. She also denied having ties or connections with any spiritual leader in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's remarks about juju in the movie industry.

eyemann commented:

"Juju works. If it didn't get you. That's you. It got people."

MannanGH commented:

"Liars. That's what they say, so that you the normal person walking around will never be interested in seeking any spiritual help."

user3403616284293 commented:

"Just have a clean mind and a pure heart, and have faith in the Lord, and no weapon function against you shall prosper."

JASMINE commented:

"What I always say to myself 😒unless you allow yourself, that's when they will get u."

tracyMens@gh commented:

"I always say the same thing to myself."

Christiana Awuni criticises Portia Asare

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Christiana Awuni criticised her colleague Portia Asare for her recent comments about juju in the movie industry.

The Kumawood actress called out Portia Asare for having a bad attitude towards her colleagues in the industry.

